‘I love challenges’ – Allegri shows his winning attitude in pre-match interview

Max Allegri isn’t shying away from the challenge posed by his Juventus side’s recent performances, and insists he is focused on winning with the club once again.

The Italian coach enjoyed a very successful time in charge before stepping down from his role in 2019, but returns to a much-changed playing squad, with many different challenges posed by his opponents.

His team has also left a lot to be desired of late, managing to win just one league outing thus far in our most previous fixture with Spezia, but Allegri vows that he returned in order to make us successful once more.

“I came back here to help a club I am very attached to win again,” Allegri stated in his pre-match press conference(via Juventus.com). “I like criticism, our situation is a challenge and I love challenges. With calm, we will get there. We didn’t make mistakes for physical reasons, but technical, giving away loose balls. We’re missing the results, because when you win, your self-esteem rises, you work better. So we have to think about beating Sampdoria tomorrow. Our job is to do well, improve the players and bring home results. I prefer to be criticised but with a winning team, “compassion” is felt for the loser. We have to get back to winning ways.”

I personally disagree a little from his comments, as watching the team shows more than just a lack of confidence in my opinion. There appears to be a lack of organisation, and some players are unsure of their roles within the side, but winning will of course bring back that belief, and could well help with the mentality of our side.

There is some players who appear to be doing too much however, if that can even be possible, with their work belittling their team-mates lack of effort, but we are still early on in the campaign, and a boost to our league position could well be what is needed to get some of these players to wake up.

Patrick