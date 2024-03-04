Juventus youngster Joseph Nonge owned his mistake against Napoli and apologized to his teammates and fans.

The 18-year-old made a costly blunder by stomping Victor Osimhen inside his own box, which gifted the home side a late winner from the spot. Wojciech Szczesny did well to deny the Nigerian, but Giacomo Raspadori stormed into the box to pounce on the rebound.

Nevertheless, the teenager displayed his character by taking full responsibility.

“I made a mistake and I take full responsibility,” posted the midfielder on his Instagram account.

“Sorry to my teammates and the supporters. Thank you for your support, time to reset and stay focused on the end of the season.”