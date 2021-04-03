“I made the decision” – Pirlo on the suspension of Arthur, McKennie and Dybala

Unfortunately for Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Arthur, their night gathering at the American’s house has dominated the news for all the wrong reasons.

This party (or dinner) has been identified as a clear breach of the regulations that has been inserted by the authorities to limit the expansion of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whilst such behavior could have had a lesser impact during a more positive timing, the situation at the club had already been a dire one, and that was the last thing that the Old Lady needed at the moment.

During his pre-match press conference, Andrea Pirlo had to begin by addressing the elephant in the room.

The young manager stated that the club backed him in the decision to suspend the trio for the derby encounter against Torino on Saturday, but he insists that it was originally his own call.

“The three players involved are not called up for the match tomorrow,” Pirlo said at a press conference as translated by Football Italia.

“They will resume working with time and then we’ll see when. I made the decision and the club did the rest.

“For the technical part, I decided. These things have always happened, but this is not the time for what is going on in the world.

“It was not the right time to do it, we are examples and must behave like it.”

The same source reports in another article the rest of the press conference, where the Italian coach confirmed that Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro are physically fine ahead of Saturday’s clash, whilst also admitting that Federico Bernardeschi is an option at fullback.