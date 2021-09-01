“I missed him” Zaniolo opens up on his relationship with Kean as they return to the national team camp

Nicolo Zaniolo has been reunited in the national team camp with returning Juventus striker, Moise Kean and he has spoken about their relationship.

Both players were omitted from the Italian national team squad that won Euro 2020 last month.

Zaniolo had been out of action because of a long-term injury while Kean couldn’t get into the final list of players despite his fine form while on loan at PSG last season.

Roberto Mancini has now chosen them to represent their country again in the latest round of international matches.

Zaniolo says he was thrilled to see Kean again and says the returning Juve man has matured very well and is now focused on the goals ahead.

He told RAI Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “We greeted each other with affection. I missed him, he’s a great friend.

“I found him mature, focused on the goal: like me he dreams of being part of this national team. Of course, we know the strength of this team , the key to victory: cohesion, being in full harmony “.

Kean will hope to impress Mancini enough to get more chances to play for the national team and he will also look to return to Juve in great shape ahead of his second debut for the club.