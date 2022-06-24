“I never had any doubts,” Higuain reflects on leaving Napoli for Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain has reflected on his controversial move from Napoli to Juventus in 2016.

The Argentinian is one of the finest strikers Serie A has had and he played for AC Milan in the competition as well.

He scored a record 36 goals in 35 league games in the 2015/2016 season for Napoli, yet it was still not enough for them to win the league title.

Juve made their move for him that summer, and he agreed to join them for €90 million.

The move came with a serious backlash from Napoli fans and the striker has now reflected on it.

He said, as quoted by Corriere Dello Sport: “It was very difficult for me to make that decision because I knew everything it would entail, but I never had any doubts. I could have more love and more happiness, I had no reason not to go.”

Juve FC Says

It was understandable that Napoli fans hated Higuain for the move, but everyone involved was selfish.

Just as they wanted him to stay to help them keep performing well, he left to achieve his goals.

At the end of the day, he achieved most of them, and Napoli is yet to win as many trophies in the last decade.