This summer, Juventus have only made one singing thus far, snapping up the services of Timothy Weak from Lille.

The 23-year-old is the son of legendary footballer George Weah who currently serves as the incumbent president of Liberia.

The Milan legend was one of the most devastating strikers during his heyday in the mid-90s. His exploits earned him the Ballon d’Or in 1995.

But shortly before his son’s arrival to Juventus, George Weah declared his love and support for the Bianconeri.

Obviously, this revelation caused some fuss due to his old ties with the Rossoneri.

The former Paris-Saint-Germain star has once again discussed his love for the Turin-based giants, saying that he never attempted to hide it.

“I never hid my passion for Juventus, not even when I played for Milan, which I considered my home,” said Weah in an interview with SportWeek via ilBianconero

“Milan is my second football family after Monaco. But I fell in love with Platini’s Juve and I can’t help it.”

The Liberian president is naturally delighted with his son’s transfer to his beloved Juventus. He says his family has a strong bond with Italy.

“I was hoping that the transfer would go through. I knew he was talking to some European clubs and the fact that he reached an agreement with Juve made me really happy.

“Our bond with Italy is deep. My eldest son George and I often speak to one another in Italian. Timo was born in New York, but he still breathed the Italian air.”