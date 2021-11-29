“I never invented anything” Allegri insists he is not a magician ahead of Juventus’ next match

Max Allegri has discussed Juventus’ struggles in Serie A this season ahead of their match against Salernitana.

The Bianconeri head into that fixture after losing 1-0 to Atalanta at the weekend.

It was a shocking outcome, but it results from yet another poor performance from the Bianconeri.

They are now 7 points off the Champions League places and the gap keeps widening.

However, Allegri has been in a situation where his team has recovered from a poor start to even win the league title, but he says he made use of what he had then.

“I never invented anything, I only made a virtue out of necessity,” he said via Football Italia.

“Right now we need order, concreteness and serenity.

“We have a run-up that becomes fun, I don’t mean to finish first, I don’t know. But it’s still a run-up, we must find a way to get out of the storm and we must not fight it.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is experienced enough to get this Juventus team back to form, but the players at his disposal have to help him.

The returning gaffer already knows the task ahead of him, but the Bianconeri cannot afford to change all his struggling players now.

He needs to find a way to bring order back to this team and soon.

The second half of the season gives us another chance to catch up with the clubs ahead of us.

However, we cannot do that if we continue to struggle to win matches consistently.