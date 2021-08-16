“I prefer to have other players” – Barcelona coach confirms Pjanic place in pecking order

Following a horrendous first season at Barcelona, things are going even worse for Miralem Pjanic at the start of his second campaign in Catalunya.

The playmaker made the move to the Spanish giants last summer via a glamorous exchange deal that also involved Arthur Melo, but he simply couldn’t convince his manager, Ronald Koeman.

Those who were hoping to see the Bosnian on the pitch against Juventus during the Gamper cup were left disappointed, as he remained an unused substitute against his former team.

Moreover, the midfielder was completely left out from the squad as the Blaugrana took on Real Sociedad on Sunday in the first matchday of La Liga.

The Catalans won 4-2, and after the match, Koeman made it loud and clear that Pjanic is no longer wanted at the club, as he’s now very low on the pecking order.

“I prefer to have other players. We have 27 men in the squad every time. I must leave four players out and everyone knows their situations,” said the Dutch manager according to ilBianconero.

“Often I throw some young players, as they are the future of the club. Collado was going towards a Belgian club until ten days ago. I also prefer to have him Demir on the team.”

The former Roma and Lyon has been heavily linked with a return to Turin this summer, but a transfer is yet to be materialized, as Juventus would need to cut some of the deadwood to make room for him on the wage-bill.