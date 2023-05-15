Fagioli
“I remembered it was Cremonese” – Fagioli on his toned-down celebration

May 15, 2023 - 11:30 am

Last night, Nicolò Fagioli proved to be the ultimate star for Juventus in their 2-0 victory over Cremonese.

The Bianconeri received a major blow in the first half following Paul Pogba’s latest injury setback, but the young Italian midfielder took the initiative and broke the deadlock from a play he started himself.

Despite the importance of the goal, the 22-year-old refrained from celebrating as a sign of respect for his former club.

The young midfielder spent the previous campaign on loan in Cremona, helping the club secure a historic promotion. He contributed with three goals and seven assists in 33 Serie B appearances.

“It was a difficult first half. Cremonese defended well and we had to work hard to unlock the game,” said Fagioli in his post-match interview as published by the club’s official website.

“It was great to net a goal. I was excited because I hadn’t scored in a while, but then I remembered it was Cremonese so didn’t continue celebrating. I even went to greet their fans because we had a great year together.”

This is the player’s third goal in Serie A, having found the back of the net in Lecce with a brilliant curler back in October, before sealing the first Derby d’Italia of the campaign with a second goal against Inter at the Allianz Stadium.

