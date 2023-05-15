“I remembered it was Cremonese” – Fagioli on his toned-down celebration

Last night, Nicolò Fagioli proved to be the ultimate star for Juventus in their 2-0 victory over Cremonese.

The Bianconeri received a major blow in the first half following Paul Pogba’s latest injury setback, but the young Italian midfielder took the initiative and broke the deadlock from a play he started himself.

Despite the importance of the goal, the 22-year-old refrained from celebrating as a sign of respect for his former club.

The young midfielder spent the previous campaign on loan in Cremona, helping the club secure a historic promotion. He contributed with three goals and seven assists in 33 Serie B appearances.