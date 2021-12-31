rabiot
Club News

“I respect everyone’s opinions, but…” Sabatini defends Juventus flop

December 31, 2021 - 11:30 am

Former Italian player-turned-football director, Walter Sabatini has defended Adrien Rabiot as the Frenchman continues to face increasing criticism at Juve.

Since he moved to the Allianz Stadium in 2019, Rabiot has struggled to consistently perform to a high standard.

The Frenchman gets a lot of football minutes, but he is not the most useful player on the pitch for most of it.

He was in suitable form at PSG before this transfer and that is one reason several European clubs battled to sign him.

While some fans have seen little proof that he deserves to remain at the club, Sabatini slams the midfielder’s critics.

In a recent interview via Calciomercato, he says: ” I respect everyone’s opinions, but those who define Rabiot as a poor or mediocre midfielder are reckless. 

“I haven’t changed my mind about Adrien! He is very strong, but he has a flaw: when he plays badly, by characteristics he is one that you notice and take the whistles. There are many other players who go unnoticed when they hurt.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has to prove his worth on the pitch. On the evidence of his performances so far, he is probably not exactly worth it.

The midfielder is one of the players Max Allegri still gives chances to, and he should know he needs to repay that faith.

The Bianconeri are currently adding much younger players to their squad and the midfielder will pray a new man isn’t brought in to replace him soon.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Morata

Allegri rejects the latest swap deal proposal with Barcelona

December 31, 2021
elmas

Napoli encounters more covid woes ahead of Juventus match

December 31, 2021
Koulibaly Chiellini

Video – Flashback to the 4-3 thriller between Juventus and Napoli

December 31, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.