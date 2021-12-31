“I respect everyone’s opinions, but…” Sabatini defends Juventus flop

Former Italian player-turned-football director, Walter Sabatini has defended Adrien Rabiot as the Frenchman continues to face increasing criticism at Juve.

Since he moved to the Allianz Stadium in 2019, Rabiot has struggled to consistently perform to a high standard.

The Frenchman gets a lot of football minutes, but he is not the most useful player on the pitch for most of it.

He was in suitable form at PSG before this transfer and that is one reason several European clubs battled to sign him.

While some fans have seen little proof that he deserves to remain at the club, Sabatini slams the midfielder’s critics.

In a recent interview via Calciomercato, he says: ” I respect everyone’s opinions, but those who define Rabiot as a poor or mediocre midfielder are reckless.

“I haven’t changed my mind about Adrien! He is very strong, but he has a flaw: when he plays badly, by characteristics he is one that you notice and take the whistles. There are many other players who go unnoticed when they hurt.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has to prove his worth on the pitch. On the evidence of his performances so far, he is probably not exactly worth it.

The midfielder is one of the players Max Allegri still gives chances to, and he should know he needs to repay that faith.

The Bianconeri are currently adding much younger players to their squad and the midfielder will pray a new man isn’t brought in to replace him soon.