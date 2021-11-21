“I saw substance and quality” Barzagli impressed with the way Juventus beat Lazio

Former Juventus man, Andrea Barzagli has hailed their performance against Lazio yesterday and he reckons it is the best he has seen from them in Serie A this season.

The Bianconeri beat the Biancocelesti 2-0 in front of their opponent’s fans to close the gap between them and the top four.

That win came with great concentration and perfect execution of Massimiliano Allegri’s tactics.

After so much hard work, two penalties from Leonardo Bonucci ensured Juve came back with all the points.

Barzagli reckons Juve fought hard against Fiorentina, but he insists the performance against Lazio is their best so far.

He told DAZN, as quoted by Calciomercato: “A great victory, I saw substance and quality. For me it is a well-deserved victory for Juventus, probably the success against Lazio. Fiorentina gave something more but this was Juventus’ best match of the season. “

Lazio was always going to be a tough team to beat and Juve needed to be almost perfect not to fall to a defeat.

They were as good, or perhaps better than most fans expected, and they eventually got the job done.

The question now is, can Juve be consistent for the rest of the season?

They have struggled against lesser-quality opponents and it seems Max Allegri’s men only turn up for the big matches.

That would cost them a lot this season because there are only a few top teams to face and league champions win most points off the smaller clubs in the division.