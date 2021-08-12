“I see the same poison in him that Nedved had inside” – Former Juve player tips Chiesa for Ballon d’Or

Following a stellar first season in Turin, Federico Chiesa rounded up his year with an impressive showing at Euro 2020, playing an important part in his nation’s triumphant campaign. The 23-year-old scored vital goals against Austria in the round of 16 and Spain in the Semi Final.

The former Fiorentina man is expected to further develop under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri who completed a return to Juventus this summer.

The Italian should be a regular starter alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala upfront. However, a former Juventus player believes that even bigger things await the talented young man.

Alessio Tacchinardi played with some of the biggest names in the club’s history, including Alessandro Del Piero and Zinedine Zidane, and he sees some similarities between Chiesa and the club’s current vice-president, Pavel Nedved, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2003.

“For Chiesa, meeting the high expectations will be extremely difficult. But I am convinced that he will succeed,” said the retired midfielder in an interview with Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“I have heard that in three or four years he can win the Ballon d’Or. I agree. I see the same poison in him that Nedved had inside.

“He has huge qualities. He can jump his marker left and right. Last year he touched the border of the top players. This year, he can surpass it, with the guidance of Allegri,” concluded Tacchinardi.