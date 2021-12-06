“I should have waited for the event of things” Sirigu reacts to conceding directly from a corner against Juventus

Genoa goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu has reacted to conceding a goal directly from a corner against Juventus.

Juan Cuadrado opened the scoring for the Bianconeri in an eventual 2-0 win, and it was directly from a corner kick.

The Juve man has since admitted he didn’t mean to score from the set-piece, but Sirigu knows he should have done better.

He said he read the movement of players around the area and anticipated where the ball was heading wrongly.

“Maybe it happened to me when I was younger.” He tells Rai, as quoted by Calciomercato.

“Instead of staying in my position, watching what was going on. I saw movement at the near post and tried to anticipate a strong ball. I paid and called myself a fool, I should have waited for the event of things. When we are in this situation he is more sorry, we have made things easier for him.”

Juve FC Says

That was yet another important strike by Cuadrado, as it helped Juve to rattle the opponents early on.

Injuries had already decimated Genoa, but as they showed, after conceding the first goal, they were prepared to defend with their lives.

Fortunately, Juve has important goal-scorers in the team with Paulo Dybala netting a second goal late in the game.

The Bianconeri needs more wins from their remaining matches of 2021, as it will prepare them to perform better in the second half of this season.