Luciano Spalletti has shown interest in Juventus’ young player Mattias Soule in recent months and was willing to include him in his Italy national team squad.

The young player is currently spending this season on loan at Frosinone and has been a revelation in Serie A.

He is one of the most productive attackers in the league this season, which has tempted Juventus to consider recalling him from his loan spell in January.

While Juventus contemplates that decision, one choice the attacker must make is which country he will represent.

He is eligible to play for Argentina, for which he has played at the youth level, and Italy through his heritage.

However, the youngster was born in Argentina and feels a stronger connection to Argentina, making it an easy choice for him to represent them in international football.

He has now communicated his choice to Spalletti and said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I spoke to Spalletti, I told him the truth, which was that I felt Argentinian. I thanked him because he wanted me, then I also spoke to Walter Samuel, who told me I was given a provisional call-up.

“I’m waiting for Argentina, I don’t know if it will come now or later, but I’m Argentine, I was born there, and my heart always says Argentina.”

Juve FC Says

Soule is a terrific talent and only a few individuals can get Argentina and Italy battling for them to wear their shirts.

Choosing the country to represent has so much to do with conviction and Juve will support whatever decision he makes.