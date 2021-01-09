“I still need to improve” soon to be Juventus player agrees that he needs more playing time

Nicolò Rovella is set to become the next Italian teenage star to play for Juventus.

The Genoa man has impressed in the few games that he has played for them, and Juventus is looking to secure his future.

The Bianconeri are set to sign the 19-year-old and allow him to remain with Genoa until the end of next season.

The midfielder has now explained the rationale behind the decision which he seems to be happy about.

He said that his career development needs him to be at a club where he will be playing matches regularly so that he can develop himself further.

Rovella then says that it will only happen at Genoa now and he will also be given the chance to make a mistake as he continues to grow as a footballer.

This is why his immediate future is with them.

“My future is at Genoa, because I still need to improve, and it takes time,” the midfielder told SportWeek as quoted by Football Italia.

“I want to play on a regular basis with Genoa and complete a campaign where I am also given the chance to make mistakes. I can only correct my mistakes by playing.”

Rovella has already played 9 league games and 1 Coppa Italia match for them this season, Juventus expects him to play more games for them when he signs and rejoins Genoa on loan.