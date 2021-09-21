“I still think he will leave at the end of this season” Ex-footballer insists Juventus star will leave

Former Dutch footballer Bryan Roy has tipped Matthijs de Ligt to leave Juventus at the end of this season.

The Netherlands defender has been on the books of the Bianconeri since 2019 when he joined them from Ajax.

He had helped his former club to reach the semi-final of the Champions League that year and he was on the radar of several top European clubs.

With the help of Mino Raiola, Juve signed him ahead of other clubs.

The defender is now one of the key players in Turin, but he is still behind Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini in the pecking order at the club.

He is an integral part of the club’s future, but he could leave them sooner than is envisaged.

With clubs still looking to sign him, he has been tipped to leave Juventus at the end of this campaign.

Former Ajax player, Roy says he believes the defender will likely leave Turin at the end of this campaign.

“If I’m sure he can to leave Juve at the end of this season? I still think he will leave at the end of this season” he says as quoted by Calciomercato.

“Playing for Juventus for three years is always a good story, Italy is the best country in which to learn everyone the secrets of defending. Barcelona? Today it is difficult, but you never know in football “.