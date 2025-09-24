Former Maurizio Sarri assistant Giovanni Martusciello has highlighted the impressive performances of Khephren Thuram at Juventus, underlining the Frenchman’s growing importance to the Bianconeri. Since his arrival last season, Thuram has steadily established himself as a key figure in the midfield, showing determination and consistency in his contributions on the pitch.

Although he was not initially regarded as the standout midfield signing of the summer of 2024, especially compared with Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners, Thuram has arguably surpassed expectations. His influence has been such that it is increasingly difficult to leave him out of the starting line-up, as he continually makes a significant impact whenever he is selected.

Giovanni Martusciello’s Assessment

Speaking about the current Juventus squad, Martusciello expressed his admiration for the midfielder. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated: “Who do I like? Thuram, I think he’s extraordinary. Overall, they seem like a team that can have its say until the end. Then, to fight for the big goals, at least the ones they’ve always had in Turin, we need more time.”

This observation reflects not only Thuram’s individual performances but also the growing potential of the team as a whole. Juventus appear to be building towards greater ambitions, and Thuram’s consistent development suggests he could play an integral role in helping them achieve their objectives.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Thuram’s Increasing Value to Juventus

Thuram has developed into a more complete player, combining consistency with an improved ability to score goals. This additional quality allows him to make a direct impact on results, further strengthening his case for regular inclusion in the team. His adaptability and relentless work rate make him too valuable to be overlooked whenever he is fit to play.

The recognition he is now receiving is well deserved. Thuram’s commitment and drive enable him to influence matches in a way that sets him apart from others. He has quickly become one of the most reliable figures in the squad, ensuring his presence is felt each time he steps onto the pitch. Juventus can consider themselves fortunate to have a player of his calibre, as his performances continue to justify the faith placed in him and the praise he has attracted.