“I think it would be necessary to change something” Llorente calls for Pirlo’s sacking

Fernando Llorente has appeared to call for the sacking of Andrea Pirlo after claiming that the former midfielder hasn’t started his managerial reign well.

Juventus made Pirlo their latest manager as they look to refresh their team and his first campaign will see them lose the league title.

They have won the last nine editions and this season has been characterised by the Bianconeri dropping points to teams battling relegation every other match day.

They were also eliminated from the Champions League by FC Porto and some fans won’t be that confident that they can beat Atalanta to win the Italian Cup later in the season.

There have been calls for Pirlo to be sacked and replaced with an experienced manager and Llorente seems to agree with that line of thinking.

The former Bianconeri striker said in a recent interview that change has to happen and admitted that even though he likes Pirlo, his former teammate has made a terrible start.

He told Marca via Calciomercato: “It is a difficult moment, even more so after 9 years spent dominating Serie A.

“Inter, however, he is very strong, Conte’s team has reached an impressive level and Juve are suffering at the same pace as the squad is rejuvenating.

“I think it would be necessary to change something, I love Pirlo and I think he will make a great journey as a coach . But he didn’t start off on the right foot with Juve.”