Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has tried his best to respond to Max Allegri’s comments about guards and thieves in the Serie A title race.

Allegri had suggested that Juve are the “guards” who are chasing Inter Milan, the “thieves.”

His comments have infuriated the Inter board, who are unhappy but will not react to the comments by the Juve gaffer.

However, Inzaghi, who is preparing his team for the Super Cup, was asked and said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I’ve read and heard something, I think it’s a normal dynamic in the football world.

“I’ve been in this world for a long time and I can say I know it well. There is a great duel in Serie A, but I wouldn’t forget Milan who are just a few points behind. They have an excellent team and they are fit.”

Juve FC Says

Inzaghi has always tried his best to avoid being drawn into public debates on the title race and is rarely interested in playing mind games.

However, he cannot deny that he is feeling the pressure as we continue to win games and stay close to them.

We need to work quietly, which requires us to stay focused on doing our talking on the pitch.

This is the only thing that matters, and the mind games could backfire if Inter does not pay attention to them.