This season, Udinese managed to produce some entertaining displays throughout the course of the campaign. The Zebrette built an exciting squad filled with young talent. But as per custom, they often end up leaving the Dacia Arena sooner or later.

In their 3-5-2 formation, the Friuli-based club launched two fascinating wingbacks. Of course we’re talking about Nahuel Molina and Destiny Udogie, who both proved to be some of the best revelations of the Serie A season.

The Argentine was the best scoring defender in the league with seven goals in addition to five assists. On the opposite flank, the 19-year-old Italo-Nigerian contributed with five goals and three assists.

But while Juventus are apparently interested in both wingbacks, Udinese are only willing to let one of them leave this summer.

The club’s director Pierpaolo Marino says that the Zebrette want to keep Udogie. But at the same time, he opened the door for Juventus to sign Molina.

“It is difficult for Udogie to leave in the summer. We are convinced that by staying with us for another year he can raise his value, which is now difficult to identify after just one season, and at such young age,” said the former Napoli director in an interview to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“Molina, on the other hand, is a player who, due to the interest he is attracting in Italy and abroad, will be difficult to keep.

“So I hope that an Italian team will pick him up and enhance him. I think Juventus can do it.”