Luca Toni is looking forward to Juventus’ upcoming Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, and he believes it could be a high-scoring affair.

Juve won their opening Champions League match against PSV, but they are fully aware that securing a victory in Leipzig will be a different challenge.

The Bundesliga side is one of Europe’s most exciting teams, known for consistently finding the back of the net in their matches.

With several talented players in their squad, Juve will need to be cautious and avoid underestimating Leipzig.

Toni sees this as a contest between two attack-minded teams. While Juventus has been solid defensively this season, he expects plenty of goals in the fixture.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“RB Leipzig and Juventus are two difficult teams to decipher in my opinion . The Old Lady have not conceded a goal in six league games. Their defense is very strong. Despite this, I expect there to be several goals on Wednesday night. Both teams play very good football and will try to keep their opponents away from the goal. As I said, I think it will be a high-scoring game.”

Juve FC Says

Leipzig will be tough opponents, and this could be a very open game no matter how tight we want to be at the back.

We have to be ready to respond if they score, and we cannot afford not to take our chances.