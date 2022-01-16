“I think so” De Ligt agrees that Juventus is lacking a player like Ronaldo

Juventus beat Udinese 2-0 in Serie A yesterday in a game that they could easily have won with more goals.

Scoring enough goals has been an issue for the Bianconeri for most of this campaign as they remain outside the top four.

One key difference between this campaign and the last two is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal international left the club at the start of this one, but he had been the club’s talisman in the previous three campaigns.

Juve scored many more goals when he was in the team with the current Manchester United forward able to guarantee over 20 goals per season.

Speaking after the win over Udinese, Matthijs de Ligt was asked if Juve misses a player like Ronaldo. He replied via Football Italia: “I think so, yes. Cristiano is the kind of player who goes into the box and will always get a goal, he rarely wastes an opportunity. We have missed that since the start of the season.

“We don’t have a hitman who can score 30 goals per season, but we do need to contribute goals from everyone and everywhere, which is starting to happen now.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo was one of the most reliable goal-scorers we have had in a long time.

The team was built around the international football record holder for goals and it is probably one reason we are struggling now.

However, we cannot continue discussing his time at the club, after all, he will not return.

We need to find a replacement on the market or get our current options to score more often.