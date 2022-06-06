“I think this has been my best year,” De Ligt discusses his time at Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt has been in the news lately, as reports suggested that he might leave Juventus.

He is still reportedly negotiating a new deal with the Bianconeri, but that isn’t the only thing on the Dutchman’s mind at the moment.

The defender was speaking on several matters recently and he reveals that this past year has been a good one for him, particularly because he played many games for the Bianconeri.

The fitness problems Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci encountered during the campaign meant both of them were rarely fit enough to partner with each other, so Max Allegri often played de Ligt.

The defender is happy with that and said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “I think this has been my best year, in terms of games played and performances. The club confirmed it to me, the injuries that occurred to Chiellini and Bonucci gave me the opportunity to prove my worth, now the next step awaits me.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is arguably the most valuable defender at Juve now and the club should think about building its future defence on the former Ajax man.

We know how much value he brings to us, but if he wants to leave, we might struggle to convince him to do otherwise, especially if we don’t have the money to offer him a good deal.