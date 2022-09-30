“I think this is disrespectful” Conte is not happy with Juventus links

Reports have linked Antonio Conte with a return to Juventus as the Bianconeri struggle under the management of Max Allegri.

He started their dominance of the Italian game and won three consecutive league titles with the team.

He has gone on to win another Serie A crown at Inter Milan and a Premier League title with Chelsea.

The former Azzurri manager now coaches Tottenham, and they are doing well in the Premier League.

However, his contract with the English club expires at the end of this season, and they have not handed him an extension yet.

Conte rarely stays for long at a club, and he could change teams again at the end of this campaign.

Most Bianconeri fans who are calling for Allegri to leave want him to return.

However, he thinks it is disrespectful he is being linked with a move to Turin when he has a job in London.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“This is incredible. In this period, I think this is disrespectful for the coach that works at Juventus and for me working at Tottenham. We have just started the season. Many times I’ve spoken about this topic and I’ve always said I’m happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham.”

Juve FC Says

Conte is one of the finest Italian managers around, and he is one man that can get us back to the top of the league table.

However, he resigned because he didn’t think we matched his ambition, and our current squad does not seem like it is good enough for him.