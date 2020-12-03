“I think we are on track” Bonucci doesn’t think Juventus is going downhill

Juventus has had an inconsistent start to the season that has seen them draw otherwise winnable games.

They have made hard work of games that they traditionally should win and now it is affecting their season.

However, with the return to fitness for most of their players, they have now started to win games.

This season was started shortly after the last one ended and the players have had little chance to prepare with a proper preseason.

Leonardo Bonucci was speaking after Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 last night and he admitted that they have struggled this season due to the fact that they have hardly had the right preseason.

He admitted that they shouldn’t be dropping points against the likes of Crotone and Benevento, before saying that they are on track and that most top teams around the continent are also struggling at the moment.

He said to Sky Italia as quoted by Football Italia: “I think we are on track considering we didn’t have any real rest or the kind of pre-season training routine you need when there are many changes both on the bench and in the squad.

“We shouldn’t be dropping points against, with all due respect, the likes of Benevento and Crotone, but we know it’s a journey and we need to go through the various steps.

“I see from everyone the desire to improve and grow. If we look at all the big clubs around Europe right now, they are all struggling in a way.”