This summer, Juventus have returned to the United States for the first time since the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bianconeri are currently taking part in the Soccer Champions Tour, which is a prestigious tournament that allows the club to test itself against some of the finest clubs in Europe and America.

While this is surely an important chance for Max Allegri to integrate his new stars to the squad, it has also proven to be a major opportunity for some some of the club’s youngsters to announce themselves on the big stage.

Nicolò Cudrig is one of the Juventus U-23 starlets who are touring with the senior team. The young striker has entered a second half substitute in the win against Chivas De Guadalajara and then again in last night’s draw against Barcelona.

The 19-year-old is struggling to believe that he’s taking part in these prestigious matches, as he’s been accustomed to seeing such stars on his Playstation.

“The level of technique was very high in the match. We played against a strong team that was operating at a great pace,” said Cudrig following the match against Barcelona, as published by ilBianconero.

“We were good at reacting to the goals conceded and preventing a third.

“This is the best summer of my life. Just being here is a unique sensation for me. You have to give everything on the pitch for this shirt.

“When I entered the pitch and saw all the stars, I thought I was on the Playstation! it’s something difficult to explain. This experience will surely help me grow.”