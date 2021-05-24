“I thought this was an impossible result to achieve.” Juventus stalwart reveals his relief

Giorgio Chiellini admits that he was in doubt about Juventus’ chances of making the top four this season.

The Bianconeri left it late to secure a spot in Serie A’s top four after an underwhelming campaign.

They hired Andrea Pirlo their boss in the summer and his first stint as a senior manager has been a tough one.

The Bianconeri had won the Scudetto for nine consecutive seasons by the 2019/2020 season and hoped to do it in ten out of ten seasons in the just-concluded campaign.

However, they failed to beat the likes of Crotone and Benevento in games they should have won overwhelmingly.

This ensured that they needed help from another team to make the top four yesterday.

Chiellini admits that this has been a tough season for them and says it wasn’t a bad way to end the campaign after the Bianconeri won two trophies and finished in the top four.

“We are happy, it was essential to win and we had the right approach. We end a problematic season amid many difficulties,” the Juventus captain told DAZN via Football Italia.

“We won two trophies this season and we can play the Champions League in the next campaign. Today we were playing for two seasons. This one and half of the next one.

“We are happy for the coach, it was his first season and it was not easy. We had nothing to lose, we could only win.

“We didn’t have pressure and we had the right approach. The defeat against Milan was a sort of turning point, we won four games in a row after that. It’s an important. We breathe a sigh of relief as fifteen days ago, after the defeat against Milan, I thought this was an impossible result to achieve.

“If we had had this commitment for the entire season, we wouldn’t have been in this situation, we can’t have regrets, Inter deserved to win the title,” he added.