“I took the shirt, I kissed it” Locatelli discusses his first months at Juventus

Manuel Locatelli was one of the most sought-after players in Serie A in the summer, and Juventus was lucky to have signed him.

After honing his skills at Sassuolo, he helped Italy win Euro 2020 with some impressive performances.

At Juve, he is reunited with Max Allegri who had let him train with the senior team at AC Milan when he was still a youngster.

Much is expected from Locatelli at Juve, and he should be one key player if and when the Bianconeri wins trophies again.

The midfielder has spoken about his first few months at the club as we approach the halfway point of this campaign.

“I have experienced two particular moments that gave me goosebumps since I joined Juve,” Locatelli said via Football Italia.

“The first was when I signed the contract and saw the words Juventus Football Club, it was something fantastic.

“The second when I went to the stadium, and I saw my shirt with my number and surname for the first time. It was a great emotion. I took the shirt, I kissed it and I said to myself: ‘Manuel, now you are here and it’s time to play’.”

He adds: “Fortunately, I’m a guy who keeps dreaming, also because in our world it’s impossible to stop,” he said. “Also, because in our world it’s impossible to stop.

“I know I have to keep improving, I have individual and collective dreams like winning an important trophy with Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli hasn’t performed as well as we all expected from him when he made the move in the summer.

However, Juve has been poor, and it is hard to find one outstanding player in the squad at the moment.

Allegri keeps Locatelli in his lineup, and that shows the midfielder is impressing him.

Hopefully, he would score some more goals and provide assists soon, but at 23, he still has enough time to become a complete player.