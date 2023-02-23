“I tried to help the team” Di Maria reacts after his hattrick downs Nantes

Angel di Maria was the hero as Juventus stunned Nantes with a 3-0 win in France this evening and admits he is happy.

The Argentinian has been a key player for the Bianconeri this term and Nantes’ manager admitted he was the best player in the first leg.

After earning a 1-1 draw in Turin in the first leg, the Ligue 1 side was confident about winning the tie, but Di Maria had other plans and scored at least one goal-of-the-season contender to send the black and whites into the next round.

After the game, the Argentinian said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Very much (happy). I managed to raise the level, my qualities are there and I tried to help the team. I am happy for the three goals, for the game and we are in the round of 16”.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is a world-class player and showed again that he is a man we can trust for the big occasion with his performance.

We need the World Cup winner to be in this kind of mood in more matches and we can be sure of earning more wins in this campaign.

That would help us end this season well despite the punishment we are facing at the moment.