After scoring back-to-back winners, Federico Gatti has rightfully cemented himself as the ultimate toast of the town at Juventus.

Last week, the defender powered his shot past Michele Di Gregorio in the dying minutes. Last Friday, he nodded home the header that proved to be the solitary difference between the Bianconeri and Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.

Not so long ago, the Italian was still plying his trade in the lower divisions. Nowadays, he has become a stalwart at the back for Juventus and has been earning call-ups for the national team.

The former Frosinone man is dreaming of joining Luciano Spalletti’s squad for next summer’s Euro 20204.

“The goal is to earn a spot in the national team for next summer and then win something with Juventus,” proclaimed the centre-back in an interview with Tg1 via La Gazzetta dello Sport. Gatti also recalled his earlier years when he had to hustle between several professions to make a living all while keeping his football career alive.