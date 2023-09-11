Unfortunately for Paul Pogba, his professional career as well as his personal life have been an utter mess in the past couple of years.

The 30-year-old has been dealing with recurring injury problems since making his return to Juventus in the summer of 2022.

Nevertheless, the player still has the desire to offer his contribution at the top level and prove all naysayers wrong.

In a new interview, Pogba reveals he’s out there looking to avenge himself against all those who have been counting him out.

“I want to make them take back their words and prove that I’m not weak,” said the Juventus midfielder in his chat with Al Jazeera via ilBianconero.

“They can talk badly about me, but I will never give up.”

On a separate note, the Frenchman was allegedly the victim of extortion, with one of his brothers along with some childhood friends requesting payments for their “protection service”. The midfielder was threatened at gunpoint on one occasion.

“Money changes people and it can destroy a family, it can create a war.

“Sometimes, when I was alone, I thought ‘I don’t want to have money anymore, I don’t want to play football anymore.’

“I just want to be with normal people, so they will love me for the person that I am, not for fame, not for money. But this can be difficult at times.”