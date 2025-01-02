New Milan head coach Sergio Coneicao insists his reunion with his son Francisco won’t be an emotional family affair, but strictly business.

The 50-year-old was appointed in charge of the Rossoneri just three days ago, arriving as a replacement for his compatriot Paulo Fonseca who registered inconsistent results during the first half of the season.

As fate would have it, the Portuguese tactician will be making his bow against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semi-final, setting up a reunion with his son who has now cemented himself as a bonafide protagonist for the Bianconeri.

But while the media is thrilled with this coincidence, the former Porto tactician remains indifferent, insisting he considers his son an opponent like any other.

“I am not excited at all, you can see my strange eyes because I had a fever last night,” explained the new Milan boss in his press conference in Riyadh (via IlBianconero).

“At home, I’m his father, but tomorrow, he is my opponent. He knows it as this is how he was raised. I want to beat him, just as he wants to beat me. I hope to be happier than him tomorrow.”

Moreover, the former Lazio and Inter midfielder explained how Francisco’s attributes render him an ‘irreverent’ player.

“His characteristics make him an irreverent player, but for me, that doesn’t mean anything. There are many qualities to keep in mind, physical and technical ones, understanding the game. He knows that a player who only has one good characteristic won’t play with me.

“I knew he was an irreverent player and he also has other qualities for high-level football, whether here in Italy or anywhere else.”

Conceicao revealed he’s looking to find the right recipe to unbalance the robust Juventus defences.

“Juve has many quality players, young ones, who work hard and understand the game. They have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A, so they are compact.

“So we have to understand how to dismantle this defence. I don’t want to castrate talent or quality, we have to be compact and aggressive and work as a team. That’s the only way football works. Beauty alone isn’t sufficient.”