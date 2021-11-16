‘I want to play’ – Out of favour star sends message to Allegri

Aaron Ramsey starred for Wales this week, and sent a message to his Juventus boss Max Allegri of his intentions.

The midfielder has struggled to break into the manager’s first-team plans since Allegri returned to the fold in Turin, despite impressing in pre-season.

Ramsey has never really managed to find the top level on a consistent basis since joining the Old Lady on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 from Arsenal, with his numerous fitness and injury issues regularly disrupting his bid to find form.

Juve are now believed to be eager to offload the 30 year-old, whose wage is believed to be well above his current squad status, and he has been touted as a potential signing for a number of Premier League clubs in recent windows, and after impressing against Belarus at the weekend, insisted that he has much more to give, regardless of what is said about him by the press.

“I want to play more”, Ramsey asserted.

“I don’t care what they write or say about me. I know how important it is to play, with Wales and Juventus. I just want to do it as much as possible.”

The former Gunner insisted that he still has a big role to play for his country in the future also: “I still feel in the condition to be able to do great performances and I hope to do so for a long time to come. This is my only thought when I go out on the pitch.”