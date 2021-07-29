“I want to raise few more cups” – Chiellini charged up ahead of Juventus return

Whilst one would imagine that lifting the European Championship at the age of 36 would fill the appetite of Giorgio Chiellini, the captain is not done yet.

The center back played an immense role for Italy during their triumphant Euro 2020 campaign, raising a defensive wall alongside his longtime partner in crime, Leonardo Bonucci.

Even though his contract with Juventus had already expired by the end of June, the captain confirmed that he’ll join the club’s pre-season retreat on Monday.

The veteran defender has been a pillar for the club since joining from Fiorentina in 2005, and by this point, we can’t imagine him playing for any other club.

Following his exploits this summer, Chiellini has been honored by his native city, Livorno, in the presence of its mayor, Luca salvetti.

“I need a few more days of rest to recover from this month’s disruption, but on Monday I will be happy to start over in Turin,” said the 36-year-old during the ceremony, as reported by Calciomercato.

“President Agnelli has already been exhaustive about the contract,” declared Chiellini, thus, raising any doubts left concerning his contract renewal.

“I don’t think you can even dream of lifting the cup as captain of the national team. We are content to play football and in our own city, but we have gone beyond the most beautiful dream.

“I want to raise a few more cups, because the appetite comes with eating, and wearing a shirt without the Scudetto badge will be an extra stimulus.”