“I want to stay focused” Juventus’ target refuses to discuss his future

Juventus’ transfer target, Darwin Nunez, insists he wants to stay focused on playing for his present club for now, amidst interest from other sides on the continent.

The Uruguayan striker plays for Benfica and he has been in stunning goal-scoring form for the Portuguese side in this campaign.

This has attracted the attention of some of the best clubs in the world, and Juve wants to win the race for his signature.

This summer will be an important one for him and he is likely to leave his present club when the transfer window swings open.

However, for now, the 22-year-old is not concerned about where he would play football next season and reiterated his desire to stay focused in the now in a recent interview.

Asked about his future following their 3-3 draw against Liverpool last night, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “I want to stay focused on Benfica until the end of the season, then we’ll see.”

Juve FC Says

Nunez will be the subject of intense interest in the summer. If we truly want to add him to Max Allegri’s squad, we should start working on the transfer now.

It might even be too late because his entourage should have already been inundated with offers from other suitors. But we are a big club and can easily have our way if we pay the demanded fees.