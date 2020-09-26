“I want to win and I’d like to score 35 goals” Morata sets himself a high target

Alvaro Morata has set a lofty 35 goals target for himself this season after earning a return to Juventus on loan.

The Spaniard had his first spell at Juve between 2014 and 2016 and he fired the Old Lady to the Champions League final in 2015.

He returned to Real Madrid, and after spells at Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, he is back where he has enjoyed arguably his best time as a footballer.

The Spaniard was delighted to have sealed the loan deal worth 10m euros with the option of making it permanent for 45m euros.

Speaking after joining the Bianconeri, he claimed that returning to Turin was a chance of a lifetime before praising the club’s current manager, Andre Pirlo.

He remarked that just two training sessions into his time at the club, he has been impressed by the way the former midfielder managed the team, before setting a lofty goal target for himself.

At his official unveiling on Friday, he said via The Daily Mail: ‘Being back here is great. I’m now a more experienced person and player.

‘This is the chance of a lifetime. Seeing Pirlo as a coach has been great. I saw it coming because he was made to be one. Juve need him and I’m happy to be here with him.

‘After the first two training sessions, I was already impressed with how he managed the group. He knows how to get us to play well with the ball.

‘I’m sure we’ll do well. I’m ready to play and do whatever the coach asks of me. I want to win and I’d like to score 35 goals.

‘I’ve always said that my dream was to play for Atletico Madrid, but they were banking on me here when I was a still a young lad, so I’m very grateful.

‘I’m at the right place at the right time. The best memory of when I was here is my wife, in addition to the trophies I won, which are unforgettable.’