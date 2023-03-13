“I wanted to cry” – Emotional Soulé celebrates first Juventus goal, thanks Di Maria

In the midst of a chaotic encounter between Juventus and Sampdoria, Matias Soulé earned himself an unforgettable memory by scoring his maiden Serie A goal.

The Bianconeri were already leading 3-2, but the Argentine pounced on the rebound following a header from Dusan Vlahovic to put the ball inside the empty net.

While it wasn’t the purest of strikes, the first goal remains special regardless of the fashion, and the young man admitted that he felt like crying after breaking his duck for the Bianconeri.

“I had been waiting for this goal since I started playing in Serie A, I wanted to cry from all the emotion,” said the 19-year-old in his post-match interview as published by the club’s official website.

“My first thought went to my family, here and in Argentina. Allegri asked me to do well as a trequartista but also in the defensive phase, it was a very delicate moment.”

The young man entered the pitch in the second period as a replacement for fellow youngster Fabio Miretti. He took the opportunity in the absence of Angel Di Maria, but he made sure to pay tribute to his compatriot whom he considers to be a role model.

“Di Maria advises me a lot, I always try to learn from him, it’s an honour to train with him and the rest of my teammates.

“I like to keep the ball and play between the lines, I try to help the team, and everyone is helping me every day, players, coach and staff.”