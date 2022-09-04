“I wanted to rest him,” Allegri reveals why Vlahovic didn’t face Fiorentina

Max Allegri reveals he wanted to rest Dusan Vlahovic and did just that against Fiorentina.

The striker has been in top form at the start of this campaign and Juve had a better chance of winning if he stayed on the team.

However, the Bianconeri now has depth in attack after signing Arkadiusz Milik in the last transfer window and they can rest Vlahovic in some games.

That is exactly what Allegri did in the game against Fiorentina and the Polish striker scored for them.

However, it wasn’t enough and La Viola earned a deserved point from the match.

Naturally, everyone wants to know why Vlahovic was not in the game. Allegri responded to questions about his absence, saying, as quoted by Football Italia:

“He had played several games and Milik could’ve given us an extra hand. Not just the goal. I wanted to rest him, then there were forced changes.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is arguably our most in-form player now, so it makes little sense to keep him on the bench in that game.

The season has just begun, so the Serb did not need a rest. However, it is also not sensible to rely on him alone for our goals.

The other players must be able to win games regardless of who is on the pitch with them or not.