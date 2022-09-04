Vlahovic
Club News

“I wanted to rest him,” Allegri reveals why Vlahovic didn’t face Fiorentina

September 4, 2022 - 11:30 am

Max Allegri reveals he wanted to rest Dusan Vlahovic and did just that against Fiorentina.

The striker has been in top form at the start of this campaign and Juve had a better chance of winning if he stayed on the team.

However, the Bianconeri now has depth in attack after signing Arkadiusz Milik in the last transfer window and they can rest Vlahovic in some games.

That is exactly what Allegri did in the game against Fiorentina and the Polish striker scored for them.

However, it wasn’t enough and La Viola earned a deserved point from the match.

Naturally, everyone wants to know why Vlahovic was not in the game. Allegri responded to questions about his absence, saying, as quoted by Football Italia:

“He had played several games and Milik could’ve given us an extra hand. Not just the goal. I wanted to rest him, then there were forced changes.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is arguably our most in-form player now, so it makes little sense to keep him on the bench in that game.

The season has just begun, so the Serb did not need a rest. However, it is also not sensible to rely on him alone for our goals.

The other players must be able to win games regardless of who is on the pitch with them or not.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

Allegri discusses the important UCL group stage matches for Juventus

September 4, 2022
Giancarlo Padovan

Journalist slams Allegri for his poor selection choices against Fiorentina

September 4, 2022

Opinion: The hierarchy has done its bit, but Allegri is falling short

September 3, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.