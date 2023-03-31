“I was 19” Kean discusses his failed Premier League spell

Juventus striker Moise Kean has looked back at his time on the books of Everton and admits he was too young when he made the move.

Kean was groomed at Juventus, but the black and whites sold him in the summer of 2019 as he looked for more game time.

His spell in England was a disaster and he returned to Juve last season after two years away.

The attacker is now one of the key men in Turin, even though the club wants more from him.

Speaking about his spell in England, Kean said via Sport Witness:

“At Everton, there was [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin, who was breathing goals that year, and Richarlison. There was very little space. The Premier League is the most beautiful league in the world, the most difficult. I was 19, I have little to blame myself for.”

Juve FC Says

Kean is still just 23 and has his entire career in front of him, but he must start firing in goals regularly; otherwise, he might leave the Bianconeri as a flop.

The attacker has received the support he needs even with Dusan Vlahovic and Arkaduisz Milik as fellow strikers at the Allianz Stadium.

Understandably, he is still young, but time is gradually running out on him.