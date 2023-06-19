Despite a legendary stint at Milan, George Weah proclaimed his love to Juventus. The 56-year-old would have loved to represent the Bianconeri during his playing days.

The retired footballer currently serves as the incumbent president of Liberia. But during his heyday, he was one of the most terrifying strikers in the world, leaving his markers for dust with his blazing pace.

In 1995, he won both the Ballon d’Or and the FIFA Best Footballer of the Year for his exploits.

Nevertheless, Weah admits that his passion for Juventus dates back to the days of Michel Platini. The French legend was one of the biggest icons in the 1980s, winning a host of trophies during his time in Turin.

“I’ve always been a Juventus supporter,” revealed the Liberian president in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“I fell in love with Juve thanks to Platini. And if you ask me which other team I would have liked to play for, I’ll say the Bianconeri.

“But Monaco remain my first football family and Milan the second.”

George’s son Timothy Weah is a 23-year-old striker who currently plays for Ligue 1 side Lille.

“I really hope to see Timothy play in Italy sooner or later. Because everyone in Italy has always liked me.

“The fans of all other clubs respected me. This has always remained in my heart.”