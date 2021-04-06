“I was aware of it” – Pirlo on Agnelli’s meeting with Allegri

Andrea Pirlo is considered to be one of the calmest men in football. If you don’t believe us, then check out some of the internet memes that mocks his ice-cold reactions.

So if you think that a cozy meeting between his employer and the man who is tipped to replace him would be enough to give the maestro sleepless nights, think again.

Whilst the Miami meeting between Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and the club’s former manager Max Allegri was the talk of the town during the last few days, the current Bianconeri boss was unfazed by the situation.

After a string of negative results, Pirlo’s job is on the brink, and a defeat against Napoli on Wednesday could be enough to spell the end of his tenure at the club.

And yet, the 41-year-old seemed to be calm and confident as ever during his pre-match press conference.