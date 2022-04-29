“I was born a Juventus player” Ex-player opens the door for a Juventus return

Claudio Marchisio is one of the former Juventus players that are still close to the club nowadays.

The ex-midfielder spent a large part of his career at Juve, having come through the ranks at the club.

He then devoted a season to Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia before retiring from the game.

Since the end of his playing days, he has followed the Bianconeri and constantly comments on their matches.

A return to the club in some capacity in the future will surprise no one, considering he is born in Turin and continues to show support for his hometown club.

Asked about a possible return to the Allianz Stadium in some capacity, the former midfielder said via Football Italia: “I was born a Juventus player, grew up and won with Juve. If there are opportunities I will evaluate them, at the moment I am happy with this path.”

Juve FC Says

Marchisio was one of our most dedicated players during his playing days, and he might contribute to the club in a non-playing capacity now.

However, there has to be a role to fill before the club hands him an opportunity. Until then, we appreciate his support for the team.