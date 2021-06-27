“I was good at staying calm” Chiesa reacts to his game-changing goal against Austria

Federico Chiesa was Italy’s hero yesterday as they beat Austria 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of Euro 2020.

The Juventus attacker hasn’t been a guaranteed starter for the Azzurri in the competition and only came into the match late on.

Italy is one of the favourites to win the competition but Austria was brave and took them into extra time.

Chiesa and Matteo Pessina both came in as substitutes to score Italy’s goals in the match.

By doing so, Chiesa and his father Enrico Chiesa became the first father and son duo to score for Italy in the European championship.

The attacker spoke to Sky Sports Italia after the game and praised the Austrians for giving Italy a tough time.

He also gave credit to the manager, Roberto Mancini, whom he said makes all of them know that they are equal even if they don’t start the matches.

He said: “Austria played well, congratulations to them, but we deserve to pass and we we enjoy the quarter-final”

On starting on the bench, he said: “It is never late to enter but it is thanks to Mancini who always wants us ready and tells us that there are no owners, we are 26 and tonight as against Wales those who are entered they have shown that they are ready.”

“On the goal I was good at staying calm because maybe you want to kick on the fly and break the door” he concludes.