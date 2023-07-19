During the club’s first pre-season days, Fabrizio Ravanelli’s presence at Juventus didn’t go unnoticed.

The 54-year-old was a deadly striker during his heyday. He represented the Bianconeri between 1992 and 1996, forging a legendary striking duo with the late Gianluca Vialli.

Afterwards, he had a brief spell at Middlesbrough before spending three campaigns at Olympique Marseille.

During his time in Southern France, Ravanelli became the hero of a young OM supporter named Paul Pogba.

In a recent interview, the Italian legend revealed the special bond he shares with the French midfielder.

The 30-year-old is coming off a horrific campaign where injuries kept him on the sidelines for the vast majority of the season.

However, Ravanelli is hoping that the 2018 World Cup winner bounce back next term and regain his optimal physical condition.

“I was leaving Turin and Paul wanted to say goodbye,” said the former Juventus striker in an interview with TvPlay via Calciomercato.

“For him I was a hero when I was in Marseille. He has a great desire to do well and to redeem himself.

“We hope he can find the right form and the right continuity”.

Pogba gained fame during his original stint at Juventus between 2012 and 2016, cementing himself as one of the best midfielders on the planet.

This promoted a mage-money return to Manchester United. But his six-year stint at Old Trafford was underwhelming overall.