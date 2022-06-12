It has been an unexpectedly progressive year for Juventus defender, Federico Gatti.

The 23-year-old had a good first half of 2021/2022, and that earned him a surprise transfer to Juventus in the January window.

He remained at Frosinone, and he is yet to kick a ball in Serie A, yet he was given his senior Italy debut by Roberto Mancini for their game against England yesterday.

The Azzurri team is being rebuilt after they failed to qualify for the next World Cup in Qatar, and Mancini is giving chances to more players.

Gatti was a surprising inclusion in the squad, but the defender said he had a feeling he would play the game.

He tells reporters, as quoted by Football Italia: “I was playing in Serie B this season, so being there with players who are in the Champions League, it was a bit nerve-wracking, but I shook it off and played the way I do even in the lower divisions. I don’t look anyone in the face, I just go for it.

“I had an inkling that I would play, so I didn’t sleep much the last few days! I hope for many more of these days.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti has shown his potential in Serie B, and he knows this chance to play for Juve is a rare one that he cannot allow to pass him.

On the evidence of his performance against England, Juve has signed a top player, and we might not miss the outgoing Giorgio Chiellini too much.