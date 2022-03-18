“I was struck by Pjanic and Higuain” Ranocchia discusses his first training session with Juventus

Juventus youngster, Filippo Ranocchia, has discussed the first time he trained with the club’s senior team and the two players who stood out for him.

The midfielder is one of the youth players coming through at the club and they have hopes he will make the first team at some point soon.

He is spending this season on loan at Vicenza as a part of his development plan and it is going well.

Having made over 20 Serie B appearances, he would hope he has impressed Max Allegri enough to at least get a space in the Juve squad for pre-season in the summer.

Maurizio Sarri was the first Bianconeri manager that called him up to the first-team training in 2019.

At the time, Juve still had the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Miralem Pjanic on their books.

The young midfielder told Calciomercato: “I remember the first training session. It was Sarri’s year and the First Team had just played, so some young players joined.

“Excluding Ronaldo, it would be obvious to mention him, I was struck by Pjanić and Higuaín, two forces of nature. Phenomenal. Qualitatively they bewitched me. He is a calm person and available to young people.

“He helps all the boys who go to train and play with the First Team. A real point of reference in the locker room. He always told me to train to the maximum and show the most possible availability to the coach and teammates, always listening to those who have more experience.”

Juve FC Says

Training with experienced players is very useful to youngsters at the beginning stage of their professional careers.

Ranocchia has had that experience and it is probably an extra motivation for him to become a better player.

It would be great to see him break into the Juve first team in the future.