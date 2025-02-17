Legendary Italian football manager Fabio Capello credits Thiago Motta for Juve’s Derby d’Italia victory over Inter.

The Bianconeri had a slow start as the Nerazzurri enjoyed the bulk of the chances in the first half, leaving the home supporters at the Allianz Stadium anxious about an ominous outcome.

Nevertheless, the hosts survived the onslaught as Lautaro Martinez and company weren’t decisive in front of goal. Moreover, Juventus took the initiative after the break, launching a series of attacks that eventually culminated in a goal. Randal Kolo Muani’s excellent footwork set up a golden opportunity for Francisco Conceicao who made no mistake from close range.

The Portuguese’s strike was enough to win the day, much to the delight of the home crowds. But for Capello, it was all about Motta’s words.

“We can’t be happy, you win by playing well. We’ve lost many duels, if we do these things well we have a better chance of winning,” said the Juventus coach in his brief half-time interview with DAZN (via IlBianconero).

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

This stance impressed the former Juventus, Real Madrid and England manager who considered it a game-changer.

“I heard Thiago Motta’s words when we returned to the pitch, after the break, and I was struck,” said Capello in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

“The Juventus coach probably said the same thing to his players, because in the second 45 minutes we saw a different Juve. They became more aggressive, courageous, dynamic, and determined. On the contrary, Inter dropping off a lot from a physical point of view.”

The legendary Milan and Roma boss was also impressed by the action as the two teams ran at each other with a pace that is often reserved for Champions League clashes.

“It was like a Champions League match. Really, a very beautiful match, played at a high pace, with the right dynamism, always vertical and fast.

“The credit goes to the two teams, but I personally also shared the yardstick of the referee Mariani, who let a lot of things go by, not stopping the game every now and then.”