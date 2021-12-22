“I went through difficult times,” Bernardeschi reacts to his latest return to form

Federico Bernardeschi has returned to form for Juventus in this campaign and he is enjoying his football again.

The Azzurri midfielder was out of favour at the club last season under Andrea Pirlo with the former midfielder preferring other players.

However, Bernardeschi has outlasted him in Turin and is gradually making himself a key player for the club again.

He scored one of Juventus’ goals in their 2-0 win against Cagliari last night and that goal has been coming.

Before the game, he had four assists from 5 matches and would now look to continue his fine form in the new year.

After yesterday’s win, he said via Il Bianconero: “Last season I went through difficult times to which I am grateful because you always grow up in difficult times. I went to the European Championship and I did a great Euro’s and it wasn’t easy, I came back here with the desire to get involved. There are now 6 months to achieve great goals.”

Juve FC Says

With a new manager in charge, every Juve player had the chance to impress and earn a place on the team.

Bernardeschi has quietly achieved that with his dedicated approach to the game and focus on improving himself.

The Azzurri star will be out of a contract by the end of this season, but if he continues to perform this well, he would certainly earn a new deal at the club.