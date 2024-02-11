The father and agent of Lazar Samardzic opens up on his son’s future while possibly hinting at negotiations with Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been one of the clubs linked with the 21-year-old who was one of the main Serie A revelations last season

The Serbian was on the cusp of joining Inter in the summer, while Napoli came close to sealing his services in January.

Yet, he ultimately remained in Udine, leaving the door open for a future at Juventus.

The Turin-based giants will have the opportunity to monitor him up close and personal this Monday when they host Udinese at the Allianz Stadium.

Moreover, the midfielder’s father, Mladen Samardzic, is planning to be in attendance, thus fueling rumors over a meeting with Juventus directors, speculates La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“On Monday, I will try to be at the stadium in Turin with my wife and the other two children,” said Mladen Samardzic who also acts as Lazar’s agent.

“Are we disappointed with the market? I think this has already been talked about enough. Lazar has continued to work hard and is focused on Udinese. The team is going through a difficult phase and my son wants to help his teammates.

“We need to see what will be best for his development. The fact that he has been linked to several top clubs is a sign that he is doing well.

“Lazar has already said that he is ready for the next step, but he is in no hurry. He feels very comfortable in Udinse where he feels valued by the club. And this has only been positive for his growth. We’ll see what the future holds.”