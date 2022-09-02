“I will decide” Allegri has not decided if he will rest Vlahovic for the Fiorentina match

Max Allegri insists he is yet to decide on selecting or resting Dusan Vlahovic for Juventus’ match against Fiorentina this weekend.

The Bianconeri will visit La Viola tomorrow, with Dusan Vlahovic returning to his old stomping ground where he was their best player.

The match will be tough for Juve, and Vlahovic has been in top form at the start of this term.

He has netted two free kicks in his last two matches and might get another goal in this game.

However, Juve now has Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean as striking options, so they can rest him in some matches.

While speaking about the possibility of that happening in his pre-match presser, Allegri said, as quoted by the Bianconeri Twitter page:

“To rest DV9? I will decide. We now have to think about having continuity in our results, to find solidity both in the offensive and in the defensive phases.”

Juve FC Says

The season has just started, and there is no need to think about resting players.

Vlahovic is a key member of our squad, and the striker has to be involved in matches like this.

Unless he is injured, there is no need to rest him.